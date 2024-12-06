SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2024 for Paper I released at ssc.gov.in, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 (Paper-I) can download the admit card through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2024 for Paper I released, download link here

Along with the admit card, the Commission has also released the Scribe’s Entry pass on the official website. Those candidates who have opted for a ‘Own Scribe’ can also download the Scribe’s Entry pass through the designated login module on the website of the commission till December 8, 2024.

The official notice reads, “If not downloaded by the prescribed time, it would be considered as an auto withdrawal of the own scribe request. In such cases, the scribe will be provided by the Commission. Detailed instructions regarding procedure for downloading Scribe's Entry Pass are available in the Notice published on 30.10.2024 on the website of the Commission.”

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2024: How to download

All candidates who want to appear for the written test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the login details.

Your login page is opened.

Now click on SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2024 for Paper I link available on the page.

The admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Steno Grade C and D paper I examination will be held on December 10 and 11, 2024. Question paper will be of Objective Type Multiple Choice only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Computer Based Examination.

This recruitment drive will fill up approx. 2006 vacancies. The registration process was started on July 26 and ended on August 17, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.