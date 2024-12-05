BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 release date announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check notice here

Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 release date. Candidates who want to appear for the Combined Competitive Preliminary examination can check the official notice on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 release date announced, check notice here

As per the official notice, the BPSC 70th CCE admit card will be released on December 6, 2024. The admit card can be downloaded by appearing candidates by using the username and password.

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam centre code will be available on candidates’ dashboard from December 10, 2024 onwards.

The BPSC 70th prelims examination will be held on December 13, 2024 at various exam centres across the state, the examination will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre by 9.30 am. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only till 11:00 am.

In the said examination, each question will have four options, and each wrong answer will be marked with a negative mark of 1/3 (one-third).

The registration-cum-application window for the 70th CCE ended on November 4. Initially, the application deadline was October 18, but it was later extended.

The commission added 70 more vacancies to the 70th Competitive examination. The exam will be held for 2,027 vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government instead of 1,957.