Meghalaya Police cancels PET for various posts, revised dates out at megpolice.gov.in

Meghalaya Police has cancelled the Physical Efficiency Test for various posts with immediate effect. Candidates who have appeared for the PET can check the official notice on the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in. Meghalaya Police cancels PET for various posts, revised dates out(Unsplash)

As per the official notice, the Physical Efficiency Test that was conducted from November 18 onwards has been cancelled due to technical errors in 1st MLP Bn., Mawiong and 4th MLP Bn., Sohpian.

IIM CAT 2024: Last day to challenge provisional key, objection window closes today at iimcat.ac.in; direct link here

The organisation has released revised PET dates for all the candidates, including those who appeared in the November 2024 PET. The PET will be held from December 13 to December 20 at 3rd MLP Bn., Sahbsein, Jowai, from January 6 to 11, 2025, at 5th MLP Bn., Samanda, Williamnagar and 4th MLP Bn., Sohpian, Nongstoin, and from January 13 to January 15 at 1st MLP Bn., Mawiong, Shillong, and 2nd MLP Bn., Goeragre, Tura.

The admit card for PET will be available on the website from December 6 onwards for candidates appearing at 3rd MLP Bn., Sahbsein, Jowai. The admit card for rest of the PET centres will be available from December 16 onwards.

RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 out, here's how to download provisional answer keys

Candidates who will appear for Physical Efficiency Test need to verify their information before downloading their Admit Cards. The option to edit/correct the data online before generating the Admit Card will be available. Candidates opting for a change in PET date are requested to kindly submit an application to the Member Secretary, Central Recruitment Board before the commencement of the PET.”

Candidates who qualify the physical efficiency test will be eligible to appear for the written exam followed by interview round. The PET is for 100 marks.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2968 posts of SI, Constable and more. The registration process was started on April 1 and ended on April 30, 2024.