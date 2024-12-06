BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 Live: Combined Competitive Prelims hall ticket releasing today at bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 Live: Bihar Public Service Commission will release Bihar 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 on December 6, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Bihar Combined Competitive Prelims examination can download the admit card from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in when released. The download link will be available here after it is issued. ...Read More
The BPSC 70th prelims examination will be held on December 13, 2024 at various exam centres across the state, the examination will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre by 9.30 am. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only till 11:00 am.
The exam will comprise questions from the general studies subject. All the questions will be objective type. The exam duration is 2 hours, and the total number of questions asked will be 150. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the preliminary examination. There is a provision of 1/3 negative marking for each wrong answer.
The exam will be held for 2,027 vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Negative marking for wrong answers
Login credentials required
How many vacancies added?
Official website to check for hall ticket link
Registration dates
BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 Live: The registration-cum-application window for the 70th CCE ended on November 4. Initially, the application deadline was October 18, but it was later extended.
Exam centre code to be out on this date
BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 Live: The exam centre code will be available on candidates’ dashboard from December 10, 2024 onwards.
How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Check vacancy details
Pattern of exam
Instructions to candidates
Check exam date
Where to check prelims hall ticket link?
Date and time
BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 date: December 6, 2024
BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 time: Unknown