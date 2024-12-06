BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 Live: Combined Competitive Prelims hall ticket releasing today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 Live: Bihar Public Service Commission will release Bihar 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 on December 6, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Bihar Combined Competitive Prelims examination can download the admit card from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in when released. The download link will be available here after it is issued. ...Read More

The BPSC 70th prelims examination will be held on December 13, 2024 at various exam centres across the state, the examination will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre by 9.30 am. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only till 11:00 am.

The exam will comprise questions from the general studies subject. All the questions will be objective type. The exam duration is 2 hours, and the total number of questions asked will be 150. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the preliminary examination. There is a provision of 1/3 negative marking for each wrong answer.

The exam will be held for 2,027 vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government. Follow the blog for latest updates.