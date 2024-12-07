BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 Live: Prelims admit cards soon, exam to be held in 1 shift without normalisation

BPSC 70th CCE Admit Card 2024 Live: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards for Bihar 70th CCE 2024 soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The admit card release was scheduled for December 6 but the link is not available on the official website yet. On Friday, BPSC aspirants protested outside the commission's office against normalisation of scores in the exam. ...Read More

The commission has clarified that it has no plans to use any normalisation formula in the examination.

BPSC said the exam will be held in a single shift on December 13, and the news about the use of normalisation is misleading.

The exam will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates must reach the exam centre by 9.30 am. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center till 11:00 am.

The prelims exam will have objective-type questions on general studies. The exam duration will be two hours.

There will be 150 questions in the exam with negative marking (1/3rd) for each wrong answer.

BPSC 70th CCE is for 2,027 vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government.

Check live updates on BPSC 70th CCE prelims admit card below.