TANCET 2023 Live : Anna University notification soon at tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University will soon announce the registration commencement dates for TANCET 2023. As per the official website of Anna University, the notification will be released tomorrow, January 29.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) exam dates are already released. The TANCET 2023 examination will be conducted on March 25 for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes.

In addition to the TANCET 2023 exam, University has released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG - 2023) dates. The CEETA-PG- 2023 exam for admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Degree Programmes will be conducted on March 26.