TANCET 2023 Live : Anna University notification soon at tancet.annauniv.edu
- TANCET 2023 Live: TANCET 2023 examination for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes will be held on March 25.
Anna University will soon announce the registration commencement dates for TANCET 2023. As per the official website of Anna University, the notification will be released tomorrow, January 29.
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) exam dates are already released. The TANCET 2023 examination will be conducted on March 25 for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes.
In addition to the TANCET 2023 exam, University has released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG - 2023) dates. The CEETA-PG- 2023 exam for admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Degree Programmes will be conducted on March 26.
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 05:46 PM
TANCET 2023: Check exam dates
TANCET EXAM DATES: March 25
CEETA - PG EXAM DATE: March 26
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 05:21 PM
TANCET 2023: Scorecard will be available with in 10days of result
Score Card will be available to the candidates within 10 days from the date of publication of the results of the entrance test.
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 05:02 PM
TANCET 2023: Know how to register
Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Register and proceed with the application
Upload educational details, photo and signature
Pay the application fee
Take print out for future reference.
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 04:56 PM
CEETA-PG: Application fee
The application fee for the CEETA-PG is ₹1500 for the general category and ₹750 for SC/SCA/ST.
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 04:52 PM
CEETA-PG-2023: Exam on March 26
The university has also released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG-2023) dates. This exam is for the admission in ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan Degree Programmes which will be conducted on March 26.
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 04:51 PM
TANCET 2023: Application fee
The application fee for the TANCET 2023 M.C.A and M.B.A programmes is ₹1000 for the general category and ₹500 for SC/SCA/ST Candidates.
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 04:46 PM
TANCET 2023: Notification releasing soon
Anna University will release the notification on January 29 and the application commencement date will be announced soon.
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 04:43 PM
TANCET 2023: M.B.A and M.C.A entrance exam on march 25
The TANCET 2023 examination for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes will be held on March 25.