Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TG ICET Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who will appear for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in. TG ICET Hall Ticket 2026 released at icet.tgche.ac.in, download link here

The TG ICET exam will be held on May 13 and 14, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions- the first session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The examination will comprise 200 marks questions and the exam duration is 150 minutes.

Direct link to download TG ICET Hall Ticket 2026

TG ICET Hall Ticket 2026: How to download All candidates appearing for the examination can check and download their hall tickets by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TG ICET Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website iof TG ICET.