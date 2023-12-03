UGC NET 2023 Live Updates: UGC NET exam city slip released, admit card soon
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December 2023 examination on the official website. Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2023 admit card from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Direct link to download UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip
The UGC NET December 2023 city intimation slip is available on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC is conducting UGC NET December 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country.
The exam is scheduled for December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule is available on the examination website.
For any query on UGC NET December, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 12:31 PM
UGC NET Dec 2023: How to download admit card
Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Click on the link for December 2023 advance city intimation slip
Enter the login credentials as required
UGC NET city intimation December 2023 will be displayed
Download it and take a print out for future use.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 11:52 AM
UGC NET Dec 2023: Exam is held twice
UGC-NET is conducted twice every year in June & December.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 11:41 AM
UGC NET Dec 2023: List of websites to download admit card
https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/
https://nta.ac.in/
https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 11:33 AM
UGC NET Dec 2023: Helpline number
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 11:32 AM
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 11:11 AM
UGC NET Dec 2023: Use log in credintials to download admit card
Candidates have to use log in credentials to download the UGC NET December 2023 admit card.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 11:09 AM
UGC NET Dec 2023 admit card: How to download
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Now login with your application number and date of birth.
Check and download it for future reference.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 11:02 AM
UGC NET 2023: Exam city slips released
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city information slips of the Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023.