National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for UGC NET December 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the UGC-NET December 2026 examination can find the direct link through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2026: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

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The last date to apply for the exam is October 28, 2026. The last date of submission with late fee is till October 31, 2026.

The correction window will open on November 2 and will close on November 4, 2026.

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The UGC NET December examination will be held from December 14 to December 19, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC.

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course, or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited, or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed, may also apply for this test. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course, or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited, or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed, may also apply for this test. {{/usCountry}}

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Exam Pattern

The UGC-NET December 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode as per the time schedule. The Test paper will consist of two sections, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The Examination shall be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

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Part 1 will consist of 50 questions of 100 marks, and Part 2 will consist of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.

There is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

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Examination Fee

The examination fee is ₹1150/- for General/ Unreserved, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/ Third Gender candidates.

How to Apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on UGC NET December 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.