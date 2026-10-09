The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting the precarious condition of a government primary school in Kiratpur village of Bihar’s Darbhanga district, where benches, desks and bricks were being used to support a leaking roof after a main pillar collapsed. NHRC seeks report from Darbhanga DM over Bihar school’s collapsing roof, safety of 191 students at risk

In a notice issued to the Darbhanga district magistrate, the NHRC has sought a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

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The Commission said it had taken cognisance of the media report which stated that the roof of the government primary school at Kiratpur continued to be temporarily supported by wooden benches, desks and bricks after the main pillar holding it collapsed around three to four months ago. The report had also highlighted the potential risk to around 191 students and school staff.

The NHRC observed that the contents of the report, if true, raised serious issues of human rights violations and therefore warranted its intervention.

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HT had earlier highlighted the deteriorating condition of the school building, constructed in 1983 under the Centre’s Operation Blackboard programme. The building has developed several structural problems, including a leaking roof, damaged beams and pillars, fallen plaster and exposed reinforcement bars.

Although classes are not currently being held beneath the portion supported by the makeshift arrangement, students and teachers continue to pass through the area, according to school authorities.

The school currently has only two rooms available for classes for students from classes I to V. One room is being used to keep office furniture and an almirah, while classes are also being conducted in open areas because of the shortage of space.

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Assistant teacher Pawan Kumar Choudhary had said that the education department and other officials had been informed several times about the condition of the building. Villagers had also staged protests seeking a permanent solution.

“After the pillar collapsed, benches and desks were used to support the roof. The danger remains,” Choudhary said.

Headmaster Rajendra Kumar said officials from the block and district levels had been informed several times and written communications had also been sent.

Darbhanga district education officer Vidyanand Thakur subsequently said steps had already been initiated for construction of a new building and that the existing structure had been declared unsafe. He said no teaching activity was being conducted in the old building.