The West Bengal government has initiated the process to abolish the Madrasah Service Commission and merge it with the state's School Service Commission, paving the way for recruitment of teachers in madrasas through the panel, a senior official said on Thursday. Bengal govt initiates move for merger of Madrasah Service Commission with WBSSC (AFP)

The decision in this regard, approved at a recent cabinet meeting, will require legislative changes before it can be implemented, he said.

Rickshaw puller’s grandson Aditya cracked NEET UG with AIR 946, became first from village to qualify

At a programme on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, too, had said that the state government would abolish the Madrasah Service Commission.

"It will now be merged with the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC)," Adhikari had said.

BSEB Simultala Class 6 Prelims Admit Card 2026 releasing tomorrow at biharsimultala.com, here’s how to download

The School Education Department said two separate bills are likely to be introduced in the state assembly – one seeking the repeal of the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, and the other proposing amendments to the WBSSC Act.

"Yes, something regarding this (merger) will be done by this year," Principal Secretary, Education, Binod Kumar told PTI.

Once the bills are passed by the assembly, those will be sent to the governor for assent. A gazette notification will subsequently be issued.

Ministry of Education conducts nationwide screening to strengthen inclusive education for CwSN, 60000+ schools participate

The proposed merger is expected to bring recruitment of teachers for recognised madrasas under the framework of the WBSSC, Kumar said.

The move comes against the backdrop of the state government's efforts to streamline teachers' recruitment and bring greater uniformity to the process, officials said.