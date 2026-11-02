The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for UGC NET December Exam 2026 on November 2, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the exam can find the correction window link through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December Exam 2026: Correction window opens at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to make changes (Hindustan Times)

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The correction window will close on November 4, 2026.

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ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 for September exam releasing on November 6 at caresults.icai.org

All Candidates shall ensure that the information (like his/her name, mother’s name, father’s name, gender, date of birth, category, PwD/PwBD status, mobile number, e-mail address, photograph, and signature, choice of cities for examination Centre, etc.) provided by them in their online Application Form is correct. Candidates are advised to make changes in these details till the correction window is opened. Any request for change in the particulars and uploaded scanned images, after the closure of the correction window will not be considered by NTA.

UGC NET December Exam 2026: How to make corrections

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{{^usCountry}} To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on UGC NET December Exam 2026 correction window link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once login is done, the application form will be displayed. Check the application form and make the changes. Click on submit and your application is submitted. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on UGC NET December Exam 2026 correction window link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once login is done, the application form will be displayed. Check the application form and make the changes. Click on submit and your application is submitted. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam: Registration date extended till November 5, apply at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/

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The exam city details will be available on November 23, 2026. The UGC NET admit card will be available on December 7, 2026.

The examination will be held from December 14 to December 18, 2026. The test paper will consist of two sections; both sections will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is for 3 hours.

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The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.