ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 for September exam releasing on November 6 at caresults.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 date for the September Exam. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountant Foundation exam can check the results through the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org. The results for the Foundation exam will likely be announced in the evening. ICAI CA May Exam 2021: Registration process to begin today, here’s how to apply

The official notice reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in September 2026 is likely to be declared by the evening of 6th November 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.”

SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam: Registration date extended till November 5, apply at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org. Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 for September exam link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The Foundation course exam will be held on September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026. The Paper 1 and 2 exams were held from 2 pm to 5 pm and paper 3 and 4 exams were held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

Official Notice Here