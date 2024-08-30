Examination Regulatory Authority Uttar Pradesh will close the registration process for UP NMMS Exam 2025 on September 5, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Uttar Pradesh National Income and Merit Based Scholarship Scheme exam can find the direct link to apply on the official link at entdata.co.in. The registration process was started on August 5, 2024. UP NMMS Exam 2025: Registration ends on September 5, apply at entdata.co.in

The examination will be conducted on November 10, 2024 at various exam centres across the state.

UP NMMS Exam 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria to apply for the scholarship examination is given here:

Students who have passed Class 7 exam in the academic session 2023-24 with minimum 55 percent (there is a relaxation of 5 percent for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category) marks.

Students whose parents' income from all sources does not exceed ₹ 350000.00 ( ₹ three lakh fifty thousand only) can apply for the examination. While applying, it will be mandatory for all the candidates to upload the income certificate issued by the Tehsildar/competent officer.

However, students who are studying in class 8 in a government/non-government aided/local body (council) school, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik School, Government Residential and Private Schools are not eligible to appear in this examination.

UP NMMS Exam 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at entdata.co.in.

Click on UP NMMS Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and then login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There is no application fee to apply for the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of entdata.co.in.