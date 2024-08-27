Haryana NMMS Exam November 2024: Registration underway at scertharyana.gov.in, direct link here

State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT has started the Haryana NMMS Exam November 2024 on August 20, 2024. The registration process will end on October 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the link on the official website of SCERT at scertharyana.gov.in. Haryana NMMS Exam November 2024: Registration underway, direct link here

The examination will be conducted on November 17, 2024 in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm across the state at various exam centres. The examination will comprise of two parts- Part I will be mental ability test and Part II will be scholastic ability test. Each part will comprise of 90 marks question and the time duration is 90 minutes.

The Oberoi Group launches scholarship program on its 90th anniversary, details inside

The eligibility to apply for this examination is that students should be studying only in government/ aided schools of Haryana state, students must have passed 7th class only from government/ aided schools and the total annual income of the candidate’s parents from all sources should be less than Rs3,50,000.

Haryana NMMS Exam November 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SCERT at scertharyana.gov.in.

Click on Haryana NMMS Exam November 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the prospectus, a student will not get scholarship merely because his name appears in the merit list. To get the scholarship, the selected student will have to apply on scholarships.gov.in (NSP portal). This portal will open in July/August 2025.

Also check: IIT Madras scholarship programmes every engineering aspirant needs to know, check list here

The student who will have their names in the merit list of NMMSS examination will be given scholarship only if he gets the certificate of total income of his parents verified from SDM/ Tehsildar and gives it to the District Coordinator’s Office, District Education Officer of his district. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SCERT, Haryana.

Official Notice Here