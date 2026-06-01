UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: UPPBPB Constable hall tickets expected to be out soon at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB will release UP Police Admit Card 2026 likely soon. After release, candidates appearing for the Constable written exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. ...Read More

The UP Police Constable exam will be held on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026. The question paper will comprise of objective type questions. The written exam will have 300 multiple-choice questions, and the exam duration is 2 hours. The exam will consist of the 4 subjects- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, Intelligence Quotient and Reasoning Ability.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32679 posts in the organisation out of which 10469 posts for Constable Civil Police, 15131 posts for Constable PAC/Armed Police, 1341 posts for Constable Special Security Force, 2282 posts for Lady Constable for Women Battalion, 71 posts of Constable Mounted Police and 3385 posts of Jail Warder. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, how to download and more.