UP police constable re-exam for 60,244 posts draws 48 lakh candidates from all 28 states, 8 UTs

Candidates from all 28 states and eight Union Territories of the country have applied to appear in the written re- examination for recruitment to 60,244 posts of UP Police constables, according to the state agency which is holding one of the biggest job recruitment examinations of recent times on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. Experts say the attractive salary package of around ₹ 35,000 per month for selected candidates is a key reason for candidates from even remote states and Union Territories applying for the post of police constables in UP police.(File pic/ For representation only)

The candidates include nearly 42 lakh (4.2 million) job aspirants from Uttar Pradesh itself. The remaining over 6 lakh (600,000) job aspirants are mostly from adjoining states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. Candidates from Southern states of Kerala, Tamil Naidu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as well as northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam and Manipur too have applied for these jobs.

A question paper leak marred the written exam conducted in February this year and consequently it was cancelled.

Director of UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), the state agency, which is holding this recruitment exam, Rajeev Krishna said 48,17,441 candidates from all 28 states and eight Union territories of India will appear in the written examination for 60,244 posts of UP Police constables scheduled in two shifts each on August 23, 24, 25 and August 30 and 31.

Experts say the attractive salary package of around ₹35,000 per month for selected candidates is a key reason for candidates from even remote states and Union Territories applying for the post of police constables in UP police. The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will conduct this examination at 1174 examination centres set-up across 67 districts of U.P. These centers can accommodate around 4,82, 212 examinees at a time.

Sharing further details, Rajeev Krishna said 41,86, 960 applicants are from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh while the remaining 6,30,481 candidates are from 27 other states and eight Union Territories.

“After U.P, the largest number of 2,67,296 applicants is from adjoining state Bihar, followed by 98,400 applicants from Madhya Pradesh, 97,276 applicants from Rajasthan, 74,767 applicants from Haryana and 42,260 applicants from National Capital Territory and Delhi,” he added.

“Total 17,112 candidates are from Jharkhand, 14,627 candidates from Uttarakhand, 5,512 candidates from West Bengal and 3,404 candidates are from Punjab,” he said.

Krishna said 3,151 candidates are from Maharashtra, 1,252 are from Gujarat, 1,060 Chhattisgarh, 1,024 from Karnataka, 858 from Jammu and Kashmir, 717 from Chandigarh, 560 from Odisha, 394 from Himachal Pradesh, 339 from Assam, 127 from Telangana, 64 from Andhra Pradesh and 40 applicants from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Also, 32 candidates are from Tripura, 30 from Kerala, 29 each from Goa and Meghalaya, 23 from Tamil Naidu, 21 from Manipur, 16 from Arunachal Pradesh, 15 from Daman and Diu, 14 from Lakshadweep, 11 from Nagaland, eight from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, six from Sikkim, four from Puducherry and three from Mizoram.

Notably, 20% posts are reserved for around 15 lakh women candidates. As many as 12,049 women will get jobs through this recruitment process while a total of 48,195 men will be recruited. The examination will be held in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates are suggested to reach the examination centre two hours before the start of the examination as entry will not be allowed half an hour before the scheduled time.

The exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, but the state government cancelled it on February 24 due to a question paper leak. The re-exam was ordered to be conducted within six months, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of fairness and transparency. As many 178 FIRs in 41 districts of U.P. were registered in connection with the question paper leak in February. At least 400 people including two alleged masterminds, Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Attri, were arrested from Gautambuddhnagar.

₹ 35,000 per month salary, promotion prospects on offer

Senior state government officials said the UP Police constable position offers an attractive salary package to selected candidates in alignment with the 7th Pay Commission, ensuring competitive and well-structured compensation for those who join the Uttar Pradesh Police Force as constables.

A senior police official explains that the police constable’s pay scale ranges from ₹5200 - 20200 per month with grade pay of INR 2000. He said the constable’ basic salary 2024 is INR 21,700 per month with an annual salary of INR 260,400. He further explains that the total salary of the constable other than the basic salary included ₹10,850 DA, ₹1200 HRA, ₹1875 diet allowance and ₹188 uniform washing allowance. He said the constable gets around ₹35,000 in hand after deducting the amount for National Pension Scheme (NPS).

“Moreover, there are chances of promotion up to the rank of sub-inspector and inspector through internal departmental examination. A constable easily gets promoted to the rank of head constable after 10 years of service while to the rank of sub-inspector nearly after 20 years of service as per the posts available,” he said.