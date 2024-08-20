UP Police Constable admit card for August 23 exam released, direct link here

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has issued admit cards for the Police Constable recruitment examination scheduled to be held on August 23. Candidates who have applied for Constable vacancies can download their admit cards from uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Admit Card 2024 UP Police Constable admit card for August 23 exam released, direct link

Candidates should know that the UPPBPB is releasing admit cards for the Constable recruitment examination in phases. Hall tickets for the remaining exam days will be issued three days ahead of each examination.

Here’s the direct link to check UP Police Constable admit card-

Ahead of the admit cards, the board shared district information slips and exam day guidelines with candidates.

On admit cards, they can find the details about the exam centre, paper timing, reporting time, etc.

A printout of the admit card along with a photo ID will be required on the exam day. Candidates should also check the exam day guidelines given on the admit cards.

UP Police Admit Card 2024: How to download

Open the official website of UPPBPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the Constable recruitment examination admit card download link.

Enter your login credentials.

Check your admit card and download it. On admit cards, candidates will get to know the exam date and time, reporting time and the exam centre details.

The UP Police Constable recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024. It will take place at 67 exam centres across the state.

The test will be held in two shifts – from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

For any help with the admit cards, candidates can call the helpline numbers at 8867786192/9773790762.