UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: UPPBPB hall ticket for August 23 exam out at uppbpb.gov.in, how to download

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 on August 20, 2024. The admit card has been released for only August 23 examination. Candidates who have to appear for the Constable written examination can download the hall tickets through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: UPPBPB hall ticket out, how to download(Representational image)

UP Police Constable examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts-the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The examination will comprise of 300 marks objective type questions. There will be a total of 150 questions in this written examination, in which 02 marks are prescribed for each correct answer. There will be 0.5 negative marking for each wrong answer as well. This written examination will have the following 04 subjects (1) General Knowledge, (2) General Hindi, (3) Numerical and Mental Ability and (4) Mental Aptitude, IQ and Logical Ability.

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted to fill up 60,244 posts in the organisation.

Read this: UPP Constable 2024 exam: UP Police issues important exam day guidelines for candidates

The UPPBPB constable exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, in which over 48 lakh aspirants participated. However, the state government cancelled it on February 24 as its question paper was leaked. The government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.