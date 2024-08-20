UP Police Admit Card 2024 Live: UPPBPB Constable admit cards today at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will release admit cards for the Constable recruitment examination 2024 today, August 20. Candidates can download it from 5 pm from uppbpb.gov.in. The admit cards will be released in phases, three days before each exam day. ...Read More

The board had previously released exam district intimation slips and shared exam day guidelines with the candidates.

UP Police Admit Card 2024: Steps to check and download UPPBPB Constable hall tickets

Go to the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in. Open the Constable recruitment examination admit card download link. Enter your login credentials. Check and download the admit card.

On admit cards, candidates will get to know the exam date and time, reporting time and the exam centre details.

On the day of the examination, candidates must bring the admit card and a photo ID with them.

The test is scheduled for August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024. It will take place at 67 exam centres across the state.

There will be two shifts – from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

In the case of any difficulty in downloading/checking the admit cards, candidates can call the helpline numbers at 8867786192/9773790762.

Follow this live blog for the UP Police Constable admit card download link and other updates.