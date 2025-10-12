UPPSC PCS, ACF/RFO Prelims Exam 2025 today in two shifts, check important details

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is set to conduct the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Prelims Examination 2025 on Sunday, October 12, 2025. UPPSC PCS, ACF/RFO Prelims Exam 2025 will be conducted in two shifts on October 12, 2025. (Arvind Yadav / HT file)

The examination is being held in two shifts - the first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, and the second from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Hall tickets for the exam were released on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination centre.

Besides, candidates are also required to reach the centre at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam as entry will be closed 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.

Apart from the admit card, candidates should carry two recent passport-sized photographs, along with both the original and a photocopy of a valid photo ID proof.

Notably, the examination is being conducted across 1,435 centers in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Approximately 6.26 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the recruitment exam that is aimed at filling 210 posts.

It may be mentioned here that the Commission has taken strict measures to prevent any form of cheating or use of unfair means, and treat the same as a criminal offense under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Candidates found to be involved in unfair means may face a fine of up to Rs. 1 crore and life imprisonment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UPPSC.