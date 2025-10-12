IIT JAM 2026: Application window closes today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in, apply via direct link

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will close the application window for IIT JAM 2026 on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply for Joint Admission Test for Masters 2026 should submit their applications on the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. IIT JAM 2026: Registration window closes today on October 12, 2025, at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR IIT JAM 2026 As per the schedule, the JAM admit card will be displayed on January 5, 2026, while the examination will be held on February 15, 2026.

The results are scheduled to be announced on March 20, 2026.

Application fee: Female/ SC/ ST/PwD candidates have to pay an application fee of ₹1000/- for one paper and ₹1350/- for two papers.

For all other categories, the application fee is ₹2000/- for one test paper and ₹2700/- for two test papers.

The fee can be paid through net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI and wallet.

It may be mentioned here that IIT JAM will be conducted in around 116 Cities across India.

There will be (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

Scores obtained in JAM 2026 will be used for admission in IITs and other prestigious institutes for the academic year 2026-27. The scores are used for admission to programs such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), MS (Research), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree and Integrated Ph.D. in various institutes.

IIT JAM 2026: Steps to apply Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for IIT JAM 2026:

1. Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for IIT JAM 2026.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IIT JAM 2026.