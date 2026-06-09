Union Public Service Commission has allowed candidates who appeared for Class 12 and have not received the certificate yet to apply for the NDA & NA exam. Candidates who are interested can check the notice on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC allows NDA 2 applications for class 12 candidates yet to receive certificates

The official notice reads, "All the candidates of NDA & NA Exam-II, 2026 who have appeared in Class 12th Examination for the session 2025-2026 and do not have the certificate yet, may select the option appearing/appeared while filling the Common Application Form.”

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The registration window for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2 will close on June 9, 2026. The examination will fill 394 vacancies in the organisation out of which 370 for male candidates and 24 for female candidates.

The registration link will be available on upsconline.nic.in. To apply for the exam candidates can follow the steps given below.

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How to apply for UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2026 1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on NDA & NA 2 exam registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and make the payment of application fee.

5. Once fee is paid, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission has established a dedicated helpline to assist the candidates during the application process. Candidates seeking clarification, guidance, or assistance related to the application process or examination details can contact the helpline no. 011-24041001/011-40303444 or email ID – upscsoap@nic.in. The helpline will be operational from 10:00 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. on all working days during the application window i.e. from 20.05.2026 to 09.06.2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Official Notice Here