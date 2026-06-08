The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the subject-wise examination schedule for the UGC NET June 2026 session on its official website. Candidates preparing for the examination can now check their respective subject-wise exam dates and shift timings through the official UGC NET portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET June 2026 exam schedule released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check exam timetable here (Keshav Singh/HT File Photo)

As per the public notice issued by NTA, UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026.

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The examination is being organized on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes, and admission to PhD with JRF in universities and colleges across the country.

The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts across various examination centres in India. The release of the detailed subject-wise timetable will help candidates identify their exam date well in advance and make necessary arrangements related to travel, accommodation, and preparation. Aspirants are advised to carefully review the schedule and ensure they are aware of their allotted examination date and shift timing.

According to the official notification, the detailed subject-wise schedule has been published as Annexure-I along with the public notice. NTA has also urged candidates to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding examination-related activities, admit card releases, city intimation slips, and important instructions.

Direct Link to Download UGC NET June 2026 Exam Schedule

Candidates can download the subject-wise examination schedule by visiting the official UGC NET website and accessing the latest public notice available on the homepage.

How to Check UGC NET June 2026 Timetable * Visit the official UGC NET website.

* Click on the link titled “UGC NET June 2026 Subject-wise Examination Schedule” available on the homepage.

* Open and download the PDF notification.

* Check the list of subjects and their corresponding examination dates.

* Verify your subject code, examination date, and shift timing.

* Take a printout or save the PDF for future reference.

NTA has further informed that the notification regarding the city of examination centre will be displayed on the official website approximately 8 to 10 days before the commencement of the examination. The city intimation slip will allow candidates to know the city where their examination centre has been allotted, enabling them to plan their travel arrangements in advance.

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The admit card for UGC NET June 2026 will be released separately after the city intimation slip. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth. The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre address, reporting time, exam-day instructions, and other guidelines. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.