Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB will begin UP Police Constable Exam 2026 on June 8, 2026. The exam will be held on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. 28,86,797 candidates are expected to appear for the examination. UP Police Constable Exam 2026 begins today, check exam pattern, admit card link, dress code and guidelines here (PTI file photo for representation)

The written exam will be held for 32,679 constable posts at 1,180 centres spread across all 75 districts of the state.

Exam Pattern The question paper will comprise objective-type questions. The written exam will have 300 multiple-choice questions, and the exam duration is 2 hours. The exam will consist of the 4 subjects- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, Intelligence Quotient and Reasoning Ability.

Admit Card All the appearing candidates can download the hall ticket through the direct link available on the official website of UPPBPB. The admit card was released on different dates for different exam dates.

Direct link to download admit card

Exam day guidelines The exam day guidelines for all appearing candidates are given here:

The exam centre dates will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Candidates must reach the exam venue by 9.30 am for the morning shift exam and by 2.30 pm for the evening shift exam.

Appearing candidates will have to carry an admit card to the exam centre along with a passport-size photo and a government identity card, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, or voter card.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 released at rbi.org.in, here's how to download

The exam will be held in an OMR sheet, and so candidates will have to carry a black or blue ballpoint pen to the exam centre. The use of pencils, gel pens, and ink pens is prohibited during the exam.

Prohibited items: Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, calculators, any kind of paper or chits, bags, and wallets must be left outside the examination hall. You will be responsible for returning these at the examination centre.

Dress Code Avoid clothing with large buttons, heavy jewellery (rings, chains, earrings), and thick-soled shoes or sandals. Wearing simple, loose-fitting clothing is the safest option.

UP Police constable recruitment exam for over 32K posts from June 8

This recruitment drive will fill up 32679 posts in the organisation, out of which 10469 posts are for Constable Civil Police, 15131 posts are for Constable PAC/Armed Police, 1341 posts are for Constable Special Security Force, 2282 posts are for Lady Constable for Women Battalion, 71 posts are for Constable Mounted Police and 3385 posts are for Jail Warder.