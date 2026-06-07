NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA releases city intimation slips for June 21, here's how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the exam city intimation slip for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination to be held on June 21. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download their slips from the official website. A retest was called for the NEET UG exam due to a paper leak. Students appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam can now download their exam city slips for the same from the official NTA website (Unsplash/Representational)

Over 22 lakh students appeared for the medical exam on May 3, which was then cancelled.

The re-exam is now scheduled to be held on June 21, based on the announcement by NTA and union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The paper leak is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

NEET 2026 re-exam: How to download exam city slip Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads — Present Address and Exam City Updation Window for NEET(UG) 2026

A new page will open, enter your application number, password and captcha

Your NEET exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference. Direct link here

NEET re-exam in pen and paper mode. According to a public notice issued by NTA, the NEET re-examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2pm to 5:15pm. The exam will be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

NTA added that the admit cards for the NEET UG re-test will be released at a later date. The exam city intimation slip informs students of the location of their exam centre.

In a notice, the testing agency added that all efforts had been made to give students their first choice of cities.

Enhanced security measures ahead of re-exam For the first time, the Indian Air Force has been roped in to transport the question papers for the NEET UG re-exam on June 21.

The decision was announced by NTA Director General Abhishek Singh during a virtual meeting. Furthermore, the Prime Minister's office has also stepped in and will be supervising the security measures.

These measures follow the paper leak, which triggered widespread uproar across India. Opposition parties, student associations, and others held protests, calling for accountability for the incident.