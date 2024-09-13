Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 on September 13, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also through upsconline.nic.in. The admit card will be available on the official website from September 13 to September 29, 2024. UPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 released at upsc.gov.in, download link here

UPSC Civil Services Main examination will be conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. It will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

UPSC ESE Result: Reserve list of 81 candidates released at upsc.gov.in

The Civil Services Main Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The Written Examination will consist of nine conventional essay papers, two of which will be qualifying in nature. The examination is conducted to select candidates for the various Services and posts.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill 1056 posts in the organization. The registration process started on February 14 and ended on March 5, 2024. The prelims examination was held on June 16, 2024, and the result was announced on July 1, 2024. Candidates who have passed the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. Candidates can check the UPSC official website for more details.