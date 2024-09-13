UPSC ESE Result: Reserve list of 81 candidates released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a reserve list of the Engineering Services (Mains) Examination, 2023. The list containing names and roll numbers of 81 candidates can be checked at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2023: Reserve list of 81 candidates released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC said the 81 candidates have been recommended per the requisition placed by the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.

Explained: What UPSC aspirants must know about Aadhaar-based authentication and what process may be in store

Of these candidates, 58 are from the underserved category, 17 are from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and six are from the Economically Weaker Section.

Also read: UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

The Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications will communicate directly with these recommended candidates, the commission said.

The candidature of three candidates with roll numbers 0502083, 0807832, 2100783 is provisional, it added.

Check the UPSC ESE reserve list here

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the verification of original documents by the commission.

Also read: UPSC Revised Calendar 2025: All you need to know about new exam dates, check complete list here

The provisionality of the candidates will remain valid only for three months from the declaration of the reserve list, the commission said.

In case a provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents within this period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard, it added.

UPSC ESE 2023: About the result

The result of the Engineering Services Examination, 2023 was declared vide on November 22. A total of 401 candidates were recommended in order of merit for appointment.