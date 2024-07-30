UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC ESE Main Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Engineering Services Main examination 2024 can check the roll numbers on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE Main Result 2024 declared, direct link to check roll numbers here

The main written examination was held on June 23, 2024 in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

UPSC coaching centre deaths: Tanya’s family demand CBI probe

Those candidates who have qualified the main examination are eligible to appear for the personality test.

The candidature of these candidates is PROVISIONAL subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

UPSC ESE Main Result 2024: How to check

To check the roll numbers, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Main Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates who have passed the main examination are required to mandatorily fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission’s Website in due course of time.

As per the official notice, the schedule of the interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website.

Also Read: NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of student's death at Delhi's coaching centre

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 167 posts in the organization. The registration was opened from September 6 to September 26, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.