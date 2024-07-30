The family of UPSC aspirant Tanya Sony has demanded a CBI probe of the Old Rajender Nagar incident including the role of officials who permitted to violate safety standards. UPSC coaching centre deaths: Tanya’s family demand CBI probe(PTI)

Tanya and two other aspirants met an unfortunate death when water entered the basement of the coaching centre after it rained at Karol Bagh locality of Delhi. The students were studying in the library when the unfortunate incident happened.

Tanya's uncle Sunil Kumar who brought her mortal remains from Delhi to her native place in Masjid Gali locality of Nabi Nagar town in Aurangabad district of Bihar on Monday, said that the coaching centre operators were responsible for the tragic incident.

Also Read: Patna's district magistrate directs investigation of all the coaching centres in the district

“Everyone knew that the area gets waterlogged in 10 minutes of heavy rains and the operator himself admitted that there was no drainage system. There was not enough space for the number of students enrolled which took the lives of three brilliant students,” said Kumar.

“A thorough CBI probe of the UPSC coaching institutions and their fee structure is necessary to provide justice to the brilliant students and their families. Coaching institutions sprung up like mushrooms in the national capital, have only object to mint money from the aspirants. They are not fulfilling even minimum accommodation and safety requirements under rules”, Kumar said, adding the officials who were behind the death of aspirants and the suffering of bereaved families, should be also punished.

Also Read: UPSC Coaching Centre Deaths: Horror in Old Rajender Nagar leaves students angry and confused, protests grow louder

No one from the coaching institute contacted the family nor did they provide any support after the incident. The family got information about her death from the news channels. They arranged for an ambulance to bring the body to its native place.

Tanya’s batchmate Rishabh Eklani had reached with the body. Rishabh said that there was permission for only storage in the basement where the coaching management was running a library.

Rishabh said that water kept filling the basement for an hour from 6 pm to 7 pm but management did nothing.

“Are they charging ₹2.5 lakhs to ₹5 lakhs as fee to kill us”, a sobbing Rishabh said.

As soon as the body was brought out of the ambulance, family members and relatives were inconsolable. The 21-year-old girl’s septuagenarian grandfather Gopal Prasad Sony lit the funeral pyre.

Also Read: NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of student's death at Delhi's coaching centre