Patna's district magistrate directs investigation of all the coaching centres in the district

Days after the deaths of three UPSC aspirants after flooding in Rau's IAS coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, Patna's district magistrate on Tuesday ordered an investigation of all the coaching centres in Patna.

The Patna District Magistrate forms an investigation team to check all coaching centres across the district. In an order released by the office of the district magistrate of Patna, the appointed officials were directed to check different aspects of the coaching centre including the condition of the coaching centre, security measures taken in the centre and fire exit availability.

The notice also orders to check the provisions during an emergency and the entry and exit points of the centres.

Earlier in the case pertaining to the drowning of students in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, the accused was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Tis Hazari court on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday formed a high-level committee to investigate the flooding in the basement of a coaching institute, which led to three UPSC aspirants' deaths due to drowning in Delhi's old Rajinder Nagar. The committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, identify the responsible parties, and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the near future.

"MHA has constituted a committee to inquire into the unfortunate incident at a coaching centre in old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi. The committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes," the Home Ministry spokesperson said in a series of posts on the social media platform 'X'.

The committee will have an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), a Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi government, and a Special Commissioner of Police (Delhi Police), a Fire Advisor and Joint Secretary in the MHA as coveners, the spokesperson further said.

The committee will submit its report in 30 days.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday after a nearby drain burst, claimed the lives of Shreya Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), Nivin Dalwin (Kerala) and Tanya Soni (Telangana) in the basement of Rau's IAS Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The coaching centre was later sealed by the police.

The three civil service aspirants died after a basement library at Rau's IAS campus was flooded during heavy rain on Saturday night, reportedly causing damage to the single biometric entry and exit point.

