Delhi coaching centre flooded LIVE updates: MHA's high-level committee to investigate, to submit report in 30 days

Delhi coaching centre flooded: MHA's high-level committee to investigate, to submit report in 30 days
Students continued to protest in Delhi against coaching centres demanding "justice" after the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar due to flooding after heavy rain on July 27. Protests have spread to various coaching centre hubs such as Mukherjee Nagar as well. Model Town sub-divisional magistrate, Rajiv Sinha, met students in Mukherjee Nagar to understand their demands.
Students have demanded action against coaching centres and landowners and officials in charge for the illegal use of basements. They also demand action on mitigating waterlogging in the area, which is prone to flooding due to lack of proper drainage systems.
The tragic death of three students took place on Saturday after rainwater filled the basement of the coaching centre. The police and the fire department officials received a call at around 7:10 pm.
Water was immediately pumped out from the basement and an NDRF team had to be called as the rescuers were in need of divers to reach the students.
The ministry of home affairs has constituted a committee to submit a report on the incident in 30 days. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has currently sealed 20 coaching centres for violation of basement bylaws.
The Delhi police arrested five accused on Monday comprised of four co-owners of property and the driver of a car, in the case of 3 IAS aspirants' who drowned in a coaching centre basement. The court sent them to judicial custody.
Hridesh Chauhan, an eyewitness to the flooding of Rau's IAS coaching centre in Delhi said, "15 minutes before the incident, we were on the ground floor, when the rain started. Around 6:30, the guard of the building came rushing downstairs shouting and asking everyone to pack up and leave immediately since the water was gushing in."
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the three IAS aspirants who died in the flooding incident at a coaching centre, according to his office.
He also met students protesting in Old Rajinder Nagar and assured swift action against culprits
Students have started a protest outside Drishti IAS coaching centre in North West Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed the basement of the famous institute in a crackdown on illegally run basements.
The move to seal their basement comes after 3 IAS students died in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar. The use of the basement violated building by laws and the MCD has sealed 13 other coaching centre basements.
Kerala Education Minister V Shivankutty and MLA IB Satheesh paid respect to deceased IAS aspirant Nivin Dalwin, after his body arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport.
The student died due to drowning in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27th,
His remains will be taken to SK Hospital Thiruvananthapuram for the night and then to his residence in Mangattukadavu in the morning.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a committee to investigate the deaths of 3 IAS aspirants' after they drowned in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday.
The committee is required to submit a report in 30 days.
Students held a candlelight vigil and continued to protest against the death of three IAS aspirants who drowned in a flooded basement.
This marks day three of protests in old Rajinder Nagar, where the incident took place at a coaching centre.