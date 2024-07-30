UPSC aspirants deaths: 10-12 people still missing, claims Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav

Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday claimed that 10 to 12 people are missing from the coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar, where three USPC aspirants died due to drowning on Saturday evening. Students hold protest demanding justice for three UPSC aspirants who died inside a flooded basement of a coaching centre.(PTI)

"Not only have three students died at the coaching centre, but there is also a list of six missing students. I believe 10 to 12 people are missing. All attempts are being made to hide this fact,” PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

There is no oversight on coaching institutes and the government should create a law to regulate them, said Yadav, adding that there are currently no guidelines for them in the country.

“Students are not safe anywhere and are being exploited. 900 students have committed suicide in Kota. Bihar has the highest number with 60 per cent of students going to Bengaluru, Kota and Delhi for studies. Most of the students who appear for the UPSC exams are from Bihar,” said Yadav.

He said there is a lack of quality education and that the government has not given Bihar students access to IITs and IIMs.



“People in Bihar spend ₹40,000 crore on their children's education in other states. Unfortunately, the government has not focused on their safety. Coaching institutes continue to exploit students nationwide,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, students continued their protest in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar against the deaths of three UPSC students after the basement of their coaching centre was heavily flooded with rainwater.

The incident occurred at Rau's Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday evening after heavy rains. UPSC aspirants are demanding that compensation be provided to the family of the deceased and that the exact death toll be disclosed.

They alleged that most libraries are running in the basements and attention should be paid to the safety measures in these libraries.