Explained: What UPSC aspirants must know about Aadhaar-based authentication and what process may be in store

Even as the controversy surrounding former trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar continues to grab headlines, the Centre on Wednesday permitted the Union Public Service Commission to perform Aadhaar-based authentication to verify the identity of candidates on a voluntary basis starting from the time they register themselves to the various stages of examinations and recruitment. Aadhaar authentication involves verifying the details of an individual through his/her 12-digit Aadhaar number issued by the UIDAI to all eligible citizens based on biometric and demographic data. (file image)

The personnel ministry said in a notification that the UPSC “is allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis, for verification of the identity of candidates at the time of registration on 'One Time Registration' portal and various stages of examination/recruitment test, using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facility,” news agency PTI reported.

So now the question is – what exactly is the Aadhaar-based system and what changes may it bring to the existing system?

To get an overview of the new move, let's first understand about the Aadhaar-based authentication:

In July 2024, the UPSC issued a tender notice wherein it expressed its “desire to incorporate Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication or digital fingerprint capturing and facial recognition of candidates, scanning of QR Code of e-Admit Cards and monitoring through live AI-based CCTV video surveillance,” while conducting examinations.

Also read: UGC launches new framework for SWAYAM courses, check how it will benefit students and what HEI’s must do

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) defines Aadhaar Authentication as “the process by which the Aadhaar number along with the demographic information or biometric information of an Aadhaar number holder is submitted to the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for its verification and such repository verifies the correctness, or the lack thereof, on the basis of the information available with it.”

In simpler words, the Aadhaar authentication is a process that involves verifying the details of an individual through his/her 12-digit Aadhaar number issued by the UIDAI to all eligible citizens based on biometric and demographic data.

Also read: CBSE instructs schools to set up composite skill labs to enhance skill education

As per the UIDAI, Aadhaar Authentication is aimed at providing a digital, online identity platform so that the identity of Aadhaar number holders can be validated instantly anytime, anywhere.

Types of Aadhaar-based authentication:

There are four types of Aadhaar-based authentication. These are:

Demographic authentication

One-time pin (OTP) based authentication

Biometric-based authentication

Multi-factor authentication

Also read: NEET PG 2024 scorecard expected tomorrow on natboard.edu.in, counselling next

Probable Aadhaar-based authentication process during UPSC exams

When registering for UPSC examinations, applicants will be required to enter the necessary details of their Aadhaar card to facilitate the commission in securing the relevant information to verify the details of the candidate throughout the recruitment process.

It may be mentioned here that the Commission in its tender notice dated July 16, 2024 had explained what service providers would likely need to do to incorporate the Aadhaar-based authentication procedure during exams. Some of these instructions are as follows:

Use data provided by UPSC for Aadhaar-based Fingerprint Authentication (else Digital Fingerprint Capturing) of candidates and Facial Recognition during the exam. Deploy a sufficient number of QR code scanner integrated hand-held devices along with sufficient manpower at each and every examination venue to ensure that Aadhaar-based Fingerprint Authentication and Facial Recognition of candidates' activities are completed in accordance with the given schedule. It is to be ensured that all the data captured at each examination venue is synchronized in the main server and the same should be intimated to UPSC 30 minutes before the end of each shift of the examination. Once the QR code on the Admit Card is scanned and the candidate’s details from the Application Database provided by UPSC are auto-fetched, the Aadhaar based Fingerprint Authentication else digital fingerprint capturing of the candidate’s fingerprint data is to be done, which will be followed by the Facial Recognition of the candidate by the hand-held device. The Facial Recognition is to be done as per the photographs submitted by candidates based on the prescribed format. The commission mandates that all authentication and verification activities must be completed before the commencement of each shift of the examination within the stipulated time as instructed by UPSC. Such service providers are not allowed to enter the Examination Hall/Room to perform Biometric Authentication/Digital Fingerprint Capturing & Facial Recognition of candidates and/or scan QR Code on e-Admit Cards etc., states the UPSC.

Aadhar-based authentication: A fallout of the Khedkar controversy?

The centre’s move to allow UPSC to introduce the Aadhaar-based authentication comes in the backdrop of the Khedkar controversy that opened a pandora’s box of alleged forgery. The former trainee IAS officer is accused of not only fraudulently availing attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility, but also misusing disability and Other Backward Classes or OBC (non-creamy layer) quotas, among others.

Apart from this she also allegedly misused privileges during her training in Pune.

Notably, Khedkar was earlier provisionally allotted the Indian Administrative Service (2023 batch, Maharashtra cadre).

UPSC examinations in September:

The UPSC, meanwhile, is gearing up to conduct crucial examinations in September. These include the following: