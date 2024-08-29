UGC launches new framework for SWAYAM courses, check how it will benefit students and what HEI’s must do

The University Grants Commission or the UGC has launched a new structure allowing universities to conduct exams through the SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) platform. The UGC has launched a s new framework for SWAYAM courses. Here is what you should know.

The latest notice issued by the UGC stated that it held deliberations with the vice chancellor of universities, college principals, SWAYAM coordinators, and NEP SAARTHIs recently, during which universities expressed keen interest in conducting examinations for students enrolled in SWAYAM courses.

Also read: CBSE instructs schools to set up composite skill labs to enhance skill education

The UGC said, “To encourage more students to earn credits through SWAYAM Courses and provide re-attempt opportunities to students, the SWAYAM Board decided that the universities may conduct examinations for courses offered on SWAYAM, provided the university has adopted SWAYAM Courses for Credit Transfer as per the UGC (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) Regulations, 2021 and requested UGC to issue necessary framework in this matter.”

The new framework would give students who have completed courses on SWAYAM the option of writing their SWAYAM examination at their own university. Besides, the universities would conduct these examinations during the current semester for their students along with the end-term examinations.

Also read: NEET PG 2024 scorecard expected tomorrow on natboard.edu.in, counselling next

Furthermore, the universities would conduct examinations in the subsequent two semesters for students who could not pass/appear in the end-term SWAYAM Course exams. Additionally, a Nodal Officer must be appointed to coordinate with the SWAYAM Technical team in matters related to SWAYAM Courses including registration and credit transfer.

The University shall examine students enrolled in SWAYAM courses to ensure they are in alignment with their regular academic calendar.

Also read: St Stephen's College cancels orientation program amid admission row, classes start today

Notably, the end-term examination for all the SWAYAM-based credit courses is currently conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) and National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) in their designated centres across the country.

Which universities are eligible?

Universities listed under Section 2 (f) of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, and those that have adopted SWAYAM Courses for Credit Transfer as per the UGC (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) Regulations, 2021 are eligible for the new framework, as per the UGC.

Steps that Universities are required to take

Universities who decide to conduct the end-term examination for the SWAYAM Courses shall allow students in the SWAYAM Courses to take the end-term examination conducted by the university.

The number of credits for the SWAYAM courses should be as prescribed on the SWAYAM Platform.

The University shall be responsible for setting the Question Papers, evaluation of answer scripts, and declaration of examination results for conducting end-term examinations.

Universities are required to ensure that students who have completed the entire SWAYAM course and submitted a minimum of 75% of the assignments and quizzes on SWAYAM shall only be allowed to appear for the end-term examination conducted by the University.

Weightage

As per the UGC, universities must give 70% weightage to end-term examinations. For the assignments and quizzes component conducted by the SWAYAM Course Coordinator, the weightage will be 30% and shall be available on the SWAYAM portal.

Responsibilities of the Nodal Officers

The UGC has also listed the responsibilities of the Nodal officers in conducting examinations for SWAYAM courses. These are as follows:

To obtain login credentials from the SWAYAM Technical Team and register on the SWAYAM portal to access student details along with progress made.

To monitor students' internal assignments and quiz marks from the SWAYAM Portal and prepare a list of students eligible for university exams.

To conduct the end-term examination, upload the marks on the SWAYAM portal.

To ensure that the marks of all students who have appeared in the SWAYAM Examination are mapped with their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID and visible to the students with their login credentials.

To prepare the list of students who could not pass/appear in the end-term examination and conduct the exam accordingly in subsequent semesters, as outlined in the Framework.

It may be mentioned here that the UGC has also shared two documents, namely the “University Dashboard User Guide” and the “Steps for Adopting SWAYAM MOOC Courses” to help universities and colleges in implementing the new framework.

For more information, visit the official website of UGC.