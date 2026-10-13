Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can download the exam city slip through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026 released at upsssc.gov.in, direct link to download here

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The UPSSSC PET exam will be held on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026.

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This year, 35.42 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Last year, this number was 25.3 lakh, which is 10 lakh more than last year, said chairman SN Sabat. The first shift will be held from 10 am to noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm on all three days.

Direct link to download UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026

UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026: How to download

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{{^usCountry}} To check and download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Click on UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed. Check the exam city slip and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To check and download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Click on UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed. Check the exam city slip and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates appearing for the examination should check their exam date and shift mentioned on the admit card. They must reach the examination centre according to the reporting instructions on their admit card.

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The Commission has not provided the admit card release date in its official notification. It has stated that candidates will be informed separately in due course through the official website about release of the examination admit cards.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.