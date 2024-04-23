Vocabulary Made Easy series: Constant practice can help improve your word power

The exam season is here and if you are wondering how to improve your vocabulary to score better in the exams, there's a solution. To be able to improve your vocabulary, reading and practicing mock tests that help you to understand your mistakes and reworking on them can be fruitful. Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.(HT FILE)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Mollify (Verb)

Meaning: appease the anger or anxiety of (someone).

Example: Nature reserves were set up around the power stations to mollify local conservationists

Malt (Noun)

Meaning: barley or other grain that has been steeped, germinated, and dried, used for brewing or distilling and vinegar-making

Example: Only British malt and hops are used to make this beer

Morose (Adjective)

Meaning: sullen and ill-tempered

Example: All are female - apart from me, and a morose younger man with cropped hair

Mundane (Adjective)

Meaning: lacking interest or excitement; dull

Example: The truth is far more mundane and less interesting than the story might suggest

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

According to the Shinto doctrine, spirits of the dead can act upon the ____________ world. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Mundane, Malt) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Mollify? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Morose?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)