Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to excel in competitive exams

Are you preparing to attempt competitive exams? Are you worried about not being able to improve your word skills to attempt the vocabulary sections in competitive exams like CAT, UPSC CSE, Bank exams, etc? Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.(HT file)

Reticent (Adjective)

Meaning: not revealing one's thoughts or feelings readily

Example: She was extremely reticent about her personal affairs

Remorse (Noun)

Meaning: deep regret or guilt for a wrong committed

Example: He felt a sharp pang of remorse over the incident

Rejoice (Verb)

Meaning: feel or show great joy or delight

Example: We have not had much to rejoice over for many years

Refurbish (Verb)

Meaning: renovate and redecorate

Example: The council is to refurbish the building

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

If they undertake to _______________the building, they can rebuild the Odeon's dented reputation. Which of the following words fits in the space ( Refurbish, Reticent, Remorse) Can you think of antonyms for the word Rejoice?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)