Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your word power to crack competitive exams
Most of the competitive exams have questions that test the candidates' proficiency in the English language.
To score well in the verbal sections, aspirants need to consistently work hard to improve their word power. Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Pungent (Adjective)
Meaning: having a sharply strong taste or smell
Example: I could smell the pungent flavours coming from the kitchen
Putrefy (Verb)
Meaning: decay or rot and produce a fetid smell
Example: The body was beginning to putrefy
Prudent (Adjective)
Meaning: acting with or showing care and thought for the future
Example: It is prudent to book well in advance
Prosaic (Adjective)
Meaning: lacking imaginativeness or originality
Example: The truth is more prosaic, but also more disturbing
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- There's probably a more ______________ explanation of how it got its name. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Prosaic, Putrefy)
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Prudent?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)