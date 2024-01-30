 Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to sharpen your word power | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to sharpen your word power

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 30, 2024 11:04 AM IST

With competitive exams around the corner, students who aim to score better need to have the right strategy to crack the exams. Candidates should try not to ignore practicing questions that check their verbal ability as it is a deciding factor in most of the competitive exams.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Quash (Verb)

Meaning: reject as invalid, especially by legal procedure

Example: The army was sent in to quash the rebellion

Quiver (Verb)

Meaning: tremble or shake with a slight rapid motion

Example: Some of the images here caused even this reviewer to quiver a jaded eyebrow

Quay (Noun)

Meaning: a stone or metal platform lying alongside or projecting into the water for loading and unloading ships.

Example: I saw a line of boats at the quay

Quip (Noun)

Meaning: a witty remark

Example: They're scholarly people who can quip in Latin

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. "Peter ate heartily with a ____________ about being a condemned man" Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Quip, Quash)
  2. Can you think of some synonyms for the word Quiver?
  3. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Quash?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
