Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to boost your word power

Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to boost your word power

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 26, 2024 02:50 PM IST

Almost every competitive exam has questions that test the vocabulary and word power of the candidates attempting the examination.

Almost every competitive exam has questions that test the vocabulary and word power of the candidates attempting the examination. In such cases, scoring well in the verbal section of these exams becomes important to qualify and secure good ranks.

Scoring well in the verbal section of competitive exams is important to qualify and secure good ranks.
Scoring well in the verbal section of competitive exams is important to qualify and secure good ranks.(Hindustan Times)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Quotidian (Adjective)

Meaning: of or occurring every day; daily

Example: The car sped noisily off through the quotidian traffic

Quintessential (Adjective)

Meaning: representing the most perfect or typical example of a quality or class

Example: Whatever his faults and many quirks, Monty is the quintessential team player.

Quench (Verb)

Meaning: extinguish (a fire)/ satisfy

Example: He only pursued her to quench an aching need

Quibble (Noun)

Meaning: a slight objection or criticism about a trivial matter

Example: The only quibble about this book is the price

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. They refunded the money without a __________________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Quibble, Quench)
  2. Can you think of some synonyms for the word quintessential?
  3. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Quotidian?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

