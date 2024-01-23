Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to stand out in competitive exams

Candidates appearing for competitive exams need to devise a strategy to excel in the exams with flying colours. The verbal section in competitive exams is not just important but also an easy way to score well in the exams if performed and prepared well. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.(HT)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Recant (Verb)

Meaning: say that one no longer holds an opinion or belief

Example: He was forced by the Inquisition to recant this belief

Recede (Verb)

Meaning: go or move back or further away from a previous position

Example: She stood perfectly still, listening to his footsteps recede down the hall.

Recluse (Noun)

Meaning: a person who lives a solitary life and tends to avoid other people

Example: She has turned into a virtual recluse

Recourse (Noun)

Meaning: a source of help in a difficult situation

Example: All three countries had recourse to the IMF for standby loans

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

“A means of solving disputes without _____________ to courts of law”. Which of the following words is the best fit in the space ( Recourse, Recant) Can you think of some synonyms for the word Recluse?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)