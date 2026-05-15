WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: West Bengal JEE hall ticket released at wbjeeb.nic.in, download link here

WBJEE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has released the WBJEE Admit Card 2026 on May 15, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. ...Read More

Direct link to download WBJEE Admit Card 2026

The hall tickets will be available for download from May 15 to May 24, 2026. Students can download and print admit cards on the notified date. Candidates must bring a printed admit card to the exam.

The examination will be held on May 24, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Paper I or Mathematics will be held in first shift and Paper II or Physics and Chemistry will be held in second shift.

All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options per question. There will be three question categories in each subject. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.