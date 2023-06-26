Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card released at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's direct link to download hall ticket

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023 07:55 PM IST

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 hall tickets released at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing course (JEPBN) exam today, June 26, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the JEPBN-2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB will conduct the JEPBN-2023 entrance examination on July 1.

Direct link to download JEPBN 2023 admit card

Notification here

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for JEPBN-2023

Key in your login details

Your JEPBN 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

JEPBN-2023 is conducted for admission into Post Basic BSc Nursing courses in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2023-24.

