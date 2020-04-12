Covid 19: List of some important online learning platforms you can visit during lockdown

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 18:49 IST

Schools, colleges and universities across the country have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. These institutions are doing their best to ensure that there is less academic loss of students. From virtual classes through video calls and other online platform to uploading the study material online, these institutions are going an extra mile to minimise loss of students.

Union human resource development (HRD ministry) has provided various platforms to keep the mind of students ticking during the lockdown. Here is the list of some of the online platforms that can be used for e-learning.

The HRD ministry operates a series of web platforms that impart learning to students across the country.

The SWAYAM Moocs courses are web based multi-media courses designed especially for students in the higher education sector. Academic credits are also provided for many of these courses.

E-PG Pathshala is another platform on which e-books upto PG level can be accessed.

Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA): DIKSHA hosts over 80,000 curriculum-linked and curated content pieces in 15 languages. The wide range of educational material includes explanation videos, experiential content, activities, quizzes, interactive games, lesson plans and worksheets, all of which create an engaging learning experience.

CBSE PODCAST: CBSE launched a Podcast app ‘CBSE-Shiksha Vani’, which is available on Play Store for Android phone users.

National Digital Library of India :The National Digital Library of India is an integration platform for schools, colleges, universities, teachers, students, lecturers, differently-abled pupils, and anybody who has a willingness to learn.Website: https://ndl.iitkgp.ac.in/

IIT Pal: Students who are interested in getting online coaching for IIT entrance exams can access lectures on physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology on the official website of National Testing Agency. Website: https://nta.ac.in/LecturesContent

Vidwan: It is a database of experts and it provides information about experts to peers, prospective collaborators, funding agencies, policymakers and research scholars in the country.

e-Shodh Sindhu: This platform provides current, as well as archival access to more than 15,000 crores, peer-reviewed journals and more.

E-Classes On Swayam Prabha DTH Channels: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has come up with e-classes on Swayam Prabha DTH channels for school students to make sure they remain connected to studies even when they are in self- isloation.

UMANG mobile app : As schools are closed amid coronavirus outbreak, students can resort to e-learning on the government’s UMANG mobile app. It contains more than 1 crore e-books, audios and videos on all subjects for primary and secondary school students. This app offers the option of e-pathshala where students can access books and study material of NCERT. UMANG App can be downloaded free from app stores of Android, iOS and Windows.