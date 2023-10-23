CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam revised dates awaited on csbc.bih.nic.in

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is likely to announce revised dates of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination soon. Originally, these exams were scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15 but only the October 1 exams were held and later cancelled.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam new dates awaited on csbc.bih.nic.in (Santosh Kumar/ HT)

CBSE said that during both shifts held on October 1, a large number of candidates were found cheating after which both shifts held on that they were cancelled. Further,exams scheduled for October 7 and 15 have been postponed until further notice.

New dates for all these exams will be announced separately on the board's website and through newspapers, it said.

Admit cards of the exam were issued previously but whether the same will be valid on new dates or not is not clear yet. The board is expected to share more details in this regard in due course of time.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police.

How to check Bihar Police Constable 2023 revised dates

Go to the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Bihar Police tab. Open the notification regarding revised exam dates. Download the PDF and check new exam dates.

