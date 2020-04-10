e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi University postpones all examinations amid Covid-19 outbreak

Delhi University postpones all examinations amid Covid-19 outbreak

According to the administration the postponed exams include that of regular colleges, School of Open Learning, non collegiate women education board and ex-students.

education Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
(HT )
         

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak all examinations of the Delhi University have been postponed till further order, the varsity administration said on Thursday night.

According to the administration the postponed exams include that of regular colleges, School of Open Learning, non collegiate women education board and ex-students.

“It is notified for information of all concerns that all the university examinations (theory and practical) of the student of regular colleges, non collegiate women education board and ex-students are here by postponed till further notice/orders,” varsity said in a notice.

It added that the fresh dates of the exams will be announced later.

“The fresh date sheet of the all the university examinations shall be notified later,” notice added.

top news
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones; Maharashtra tops this list
India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones; Maharashtra tops this list
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra
Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Volkswagen to furlough 1,500 workers at this auto plant starting April 11
Volkswagen to furlough 1,500 workers at this auto plant starting April 11
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News