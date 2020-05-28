e-paper
Home / Education / DRDO Recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 185 vacancies for scientists begins tomorrow

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 185 vacancies for scientists begins tomorrow

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at rac.gov.in.

education Updated: May 28, 2020 10:25 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DRDO Recruitment 2020.
DRDO Recruitment 2020.
         

The online application process for the recruitment of Scientist B at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will begin on May 29, 2020. Engineers and postgraduates can apply for the job.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at rac.gov.in.

DRDO is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 185 vacancies of Scientist B. Out of which, 41 vacancies are for Electronics and Communication Engineering, 43 for Mechanical Engineering, 32 for Computer Science, 12 for Electrical Engineering, 10 for Metallurgy, 8 for Physics, 7 for Chemistry, 6 for Chemical Engineering, 9 for Aeronautical Engineering, 3 for Civil Engineering, 4 for Mathematics, and 10 for Psychology.

Candidates must note that the GATE and NET scores are also required to apply for the Scientist B DRDO jobs.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification and addendum.

