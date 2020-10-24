e-paper
DU NCWEB BA, BCom first cutoff list 2020 released at du.ac.in

The Delhi University on Saturday released the first cut- off list for Non- Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for BA and B. Com courses.

education Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:25 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU Admissions 2020: NCWEB BA, BCom First cutoff list released
DU Admissions 2020: NCWEB BA, BCom First cutoff list released (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi University on Saturday released the first cut- off list for Non- Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for BA and B. Com courses. The first cut-off for all the NCWEB colleges is accessible on the official website at du.ac.in. The highest cut-off for B. Com courses rose up to 87 in Miranda College and Hansraj College and 84 in Ramanujan College for general category students.

The online admission process will begin from October 26 and conclude on October 28 from 10 am to 5 pm at respective teaching centres.

Check DU NCWEB B.Com first cutoff list

 

Check DU NCWEB BA first cutoff list

 
