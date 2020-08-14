DU Open Book Exam being conducted properly, says Delhi University

education

Four days after the commencement of open book exam (OBE) for final year students, the Delhi University on Thursday evening issued a press statement saying the exam is being conducted successfully and large number of students have appeared and submitted their answerscripts.

Amid the Covid-19 Pndemic, OBE exam has been adopted as a one-time measure for the final year regular, School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) students of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

“In the last four days, students have successfully attempted and submitted their answer scripts on the OBE portal of DU. Some of our students, who at present are in remote/ far-flung areas have submitted their answer scripts via the option of email available to them. Students with special needs have also been given the option to send answer scripts by email,” the press release said.

“Cumulative data shows that the number of papers attempted by regular, NCWEB students and SOL is 110085 and 154142, respectively while the answer scripts submitted by regular, NCWEB students and SOL students are 82496 and 108846 respectively on the OBE portal,” the statement further said.

The university has issued the statement amid media reports of glitches during DU final year exams.

HT had earlier reported that on the first and second days of the examination, students of Delhi University complained of technical glitches as the website briefly crashed while they were trying to upload their answer scripts. Students have also complained about the glitches during exam on the social media and reached out to their teachers for help. Some students also raised issues like -- poor network, power failure at home due to which the page blanked out multiple times, not receiving acknowledgement receipts from the varsity after mailing answer sheets, tough questions and lengthy question papers.

